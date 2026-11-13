SV Ried coach sees Bafana Bafana call up in Jaedin Rhodes future: 'I’m sure that he will compete for that'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

The 23-year-old is quickly making a name for himself in the Austrian Bundesliga, and his club coaches are convinced that a spot in the South African national team is only a matter of time. The former Cape Town City star has adapted rapidly to European football, providing a creative spark for SV Ried despite the physical demands of his new environment.

Advertisement

A seamless transition to Austrian football

The journey from the Betway Premiership to the heart of Europe can be a daunting leap for many South African talents, yet Jaedin Rhodes appears to be navigating the transition with remarkable poise.

“He came in and displayed from the get-go a good level of maturity. I think he has added value already,” Moritz Kossmann, the SV Ried assistant coach, told FARPost in an interview. “He has got a couple of assists in the Cup, a couple of assists in the league and his performances have been good. Obviously, there has been a time when he was out for four or five weeks with a muscle injury. To be honest, when you come in at a higher level and it’s very demanding, then these sorts of things can happen. Obviously, we try to take care and pre-plan so that it doesn’t happen, but there are no guarantees.”

Rising to the challenge of European demands

Kossmann’s assessment of Rhodes highlights the maturity the winger has shown since arriving at the Innviertel-based club. The coach suggests that Rhodes’ background at Hellenic FC and Cape Town City provided a solid foundation, but the demands of Austrian football are forcing him to reach a new level of professionalism. The winger’s ability to bounce back from his early injury concerns and reclaim his spot in the starting XI has been a testament to his character. He is now considered an "important part" of an SV Ried team that is currently enjoying a strong run of form in domestic competition.

The technical staff at Ried emphasize that the transition period is often where young South African players are most vulnerable to physical strain. By managing Rhodes' workload and focusing on pre-emptive fitness measures, the club hopes to ensure he remains a consistent threat on the flanks. His current output of four assists suggests a player who is already comfortable influencing matches at a high level. Kossmann believes that the decision to move to Europe is the primary catalyst that will eventually unlock the door to the senior national team setup on a more permanent basis.

Advertisement Advertisement

“But he has been playing and starting for a host of weeks already now. And, yeah, just like Yusuf, he’s an important part of why the team is currently doing very well,” Kossmann added when discussing the player's recent impact on the squad. The coach remains optimistic that if Rhodes continues his current trajectory, the physical hurdles will become a thing of the past. The focus remains on maintaining his creative output and ensuring that his tactical discipline matches the high-pressing style often associated with the Austrian league, where wide players are expected to contribute heavily on both sides of the ball.

Related Topics

The battle for a Bafana Bafana spot

Breaking into the Bafana Bafana squad under Pitso Mosimane is no easy feat, particularly in the wide attacking positions where South Africa currently boasts an embarrassment of riches.

Kossmann is adamant that Rhodes possesses the high ceiling required to make an impact on the international stage. The coach notes that when the club scouts players from South Africa, they look specifically for those with the potential to take multiple steps upward in the football pyramid. While acknowledging the depth of talent currently at Mosimane’s disposal, Kossmann is confident that Rhodes’ time will come if he continues to "step up to the plate" in Austria. The experience of playing against disciplined European defences is seen as the final piece of the puzzle for his development.

Advertisement

“In future, can I see Jaedin play for Bafana? Of course, I can,” Kossmann stated with conviction. “I think when we bring players from South Africa to Europe, we always have a big eye on the potential of the player. And with Jaedin, it’s definitely someone we see who can make steps in the future. I’m sure that he will compete for that whenever the right time may be. Obviously, in the wing positions there’s huge competition as well. Oswin Appollis is there, Mofokeng can play there, obviously. Tashreeq Matthews, someone [who] is a top player, I like him. I think he’s only breaking into that setup now. So, I think in future for sure he can, but South Africa is blessed with a lot of talent in those wide attacking positions. And so, yeah, he hopefully can step up to the plate later on because it means that things are going well for him.”