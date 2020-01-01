Suspended Kaizer Chiefs defender Frosler lauds former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Josephs

The 22-year-old feels Usuthu will benefit from Slim Kat's presence in the technical team as they look to retain their status in the PSL

defender Reeve Frosler has backed FC's decision to include Moeneeb 'Slim Kat' Josephs in their technical team.

The veteran goalkeeper has been appointed Usuthu assistant coach on an interim basis after Jozef Vukusic was placed on special leave by the club.

Josephs and caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini masterminded the relegation-threatened side's stunning 1-0 victory against log leaders, Chiefs over the weekend.

Frosler, who played alongside Josephs at , says the former keeper has always been a leader even when they played together at the Clever Boys.

“He was always a good leader when I first broke into the first team (at Wits),” Frosler told The Citizen.

The duo was part of the Wits team which beat to the 2016/17 PSL title under the mentorship of Gavin Hunt.

“He was always there to help me and guide me as a teammate. I think it is good for the club to have brought him in so he could help," he said.

"I hope he brings something positive for them as a team.”

Josephs, who is one of the most decorated goalkeepers in PSL history, has been serving as AmaZulu's third-choice keeper behind Siyabonga Mbatha and Neil Boshoff.

It remains to be seen whether the 39-year-old will consider retiring from professional football at the end of the season having made only one PSL appearance in the current campaign.

Meanwhile, Frosler is set to miss Chiefs' clash with his former side, Wits after picking up his fourth yellow card of the term in the defeat to AmaZulu.

The highly-rated full-back has featured in 19 matches across all competitions in this campaign and he will be absent when Amakhosi take on the Students on March 18.