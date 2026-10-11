Al Ahly coach Hossein Ammouta has named his side to face Zamalek on Sunday evening in the pick of the sixth round of Egyptian Premier League fixtures.

The Moroccan's side sit third on 13 points, split from second-placed rivals Zamalek by goal difference alone.

Left-back Tawfik Mohamed gets his first league start under Ammouta.

He had started once before for the Red Giant, in the 5-0 thrashing of Petrol Asyut in the Egypt Capital Cup.

Al Ahly's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mostafa Shobeir

Defence: Mohamed Hany, Ashraf Dari, Yasser Marei, Tawfik Mohamed

Midfield: Akram Tawfik, Marwan Attia, Emam Ashour

Attack: Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Achraf Bencharki, Soufiane Bendjedida

Zamalek sprang a few surprises of their own. Coach Moatamed Gamal left every one of his strikers on the bench, with Nasser Mansi, Oday Dabbagh and Hossam Ashraf all overlooked, and handed Ahmed Sherif the job up front on his own.

Zamalek's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mohamed Mahdy Soliman

Defence: Mahmoud Bentayg - Mahmoud Alaa - Mohamed Ismail - Omar Gaber

Midfield: Mohamed Shehata - Ahmed Rabie - Ahmed Fattouh - Abdallah El Said

Attack: Shikabala Banza - Ahmed Sherif