Surprise statement from Vitinha about the possibility of Cristiano returning to the Portugal national team

Vitinha has spoken again about the fallout between Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal coach Jorge Jesus.

The last international break brought the row to a head, with Ronaldo walking out of Portugal's training camp in Denmark.

Four wins counted for little once the story broke. Controversy only grew when Ronaldo went on to criticise Jesus in a subsequent statement.

Speaking to TNT Sports BR, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder said: "Yes, yes, it was a somewhat turbulent international break, full of emotions."

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His captain is currently facing disciplinary proceedings, but Vitinha wants him back among his team-mates.

"As for me, I hope things go as well as possible, that he comes back and that everything is fine," he concluded. "In truth, I think we all hope for that. I hope it happens, that he returns and that all the problems are resolved."

That collective wish arrives in the middle of a separate storm over how Ronaldo views his team-mates. "Don" had interacted with a post by Brazilian player Felipe Melo criticising Portugal's squad, claiming they fail to treat Ronaldo the way Argentina's players treat Lionel Messi.