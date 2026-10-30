Al-Nassr are preparing for a fresh continental test away from home, with the coaching staff making some notable tactical calls before the trip to Uzbekistan. It is a move that reflects Ange Postecoglou's thinking as he manages a punishing run of fixtures.

Results have been flowing. Al-Nassr won their first nine matches in the Saudi Pro League before drawing with Al-Ettifaq, then returned to winning ways against Neom and Al-Khaleej to reach 28 points. They sit second, level on points with leaders Al-Qadsiah.

At Asia's elite level, Al-Alami regained their balance by beating Uzbekistan's Nasaf 3-1 in the second round. That followed a 4-0 defeat to the UAE's Al-Ain in the opener, while their third-round meeting with the UAE's Al-Wasl was postponed, according to the Asian Football Confederation.

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Next matches PAT AFC Champions League Elite 08:45 ALN

Postecoglou has left several of the team's biggest names out of the squad travelling to Uzbekistan to face Pakhtakor in the AFC Champions League Elite. Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo misses out, along with Frenchmen Mohamed Simakan and Kingsley Coman, according to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah".

Resting Ronaldo and his team-mates reflects the staff's determination to spare their key men further fatigue, with matches piling up across multiple competitions. Postecoglou wants his stars physically fresh for the challenges ahead.

In came Abdulrahman Sufyani, handed the chance to join the team on its continental trip while the three headline names stay at home, as "Arriyadiyah" revealed of the coach's choices before the journey to Uzbekistan.

Al-Nassr hope rotating players and resting stars pays off in the AFC Champions League Elite. The team want to keep competing for the continental crown while holding on to top spot in the Roshn League over the coming rounds.