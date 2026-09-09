Barcelona president Joan Laporta touched on a range of subjects ahead of his side's game against Feyenoord tonight, the opening of their Champions League campaign.

The Camp Nou hosts Barcelona against Feyenoord this evening to launch their European journey.

Officials from both clubs gathered beforehand for the traditional directors' lunch, and a friendly atmosphere prevailed.

Laporta led the Barcelona delegation to the restaurant, the usual venue for the pre-Champions League lunch. Vice-president Rafa Yuste and board members Josep Ignasi Mateu, Miguel Camps, Carles Ayats and Jaume Santafé all attended, as did a representative of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

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As he arrived to dine with Feyenoord's officials, who were also well represented, the Barcelona president held forth on a host of topics.

The Champions League is Barcelona's primary objective

Speaking in remarks carried by the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Laporta made clear the Champions League is the main target for the season. He also had lavish praise for Lamine Yamal, one of the candidates to win the Ballon d'Or after a standout campaign with Barcelona and Spain.

He said: "Our aim is to win the league title for the third time in a row, which is an exceptional achievement. Our aim is also to win the Cup title, which is a wonderful thing. Our aim is to win the Super Cup to confirm our worth in the middle of the season, and to show that we are here to compete for the league title".

"And of course, this year we are aiming to win the Champions League," he continued. "If you ask me about the main objective, I will answer yes, it is the Champions League.

The Ballon d'Or

On the Ballon d'Or, Laporta said: "Barcelona is a unique club in the world, and these nominations we have received for players, coaches and the club as a whole are the best proof of that. We are extremely proud. The club's players should be grateful to Barcelona for everything it offers them".

"Barcelona's players are my favourites," he added. "I would be extremely happy if a Barcelona player won".

Laporta praises Lamine Yamal

On Yamal, he said: "He is an amazing player. He has exceptional talent, he is a genius, and I believe his nomination for the Ballon d'Or is thoroughly deserved. He has wonderful talent and maturity for his age. Being a leader".

He continued: "I will also say something, I feel sorry for some players who could have been leaders too, like Gavi, for example, who has a record full of achievements. This is a decision for the players and Hansi Flick, and I believe it is a very sound decision. I feel sorry when we talk about the nominations and do not find Pedri and Raphinha among the candidates. I believe they also deserved to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or; it is their talent that made them deserving of the nomination".

Real Madrid's criticism of the refereeing

Laporta also fielded a question on Real Madrid's criticism of the refereeing after their defeat to Real Betis, a topic on which he was keen to sidestep any controversy.

He said: "We are extremely busy and enthusiastic about Barcelona. We have put together the ideal Barcelona team. Deco has done an exceptional job, alongside Bojan and the entire sporting committee. Deco manages the team superbly, and Bojan and Alejandro work in perfect coordination with Deco and Hansi Flick".

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Calmly, he concluded: "Together, we managed to build a competitive team in this way. What excites us more is Barcelona. As for what other teams do, as long as they do not overstep the bounds of respect and institutional harmony that must be maintained, we are in this position. Let the other teams do what they see fit. We respect that as long as there is no clear overstepping of what is normal in relations between clubs".