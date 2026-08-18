Surprise: Kessié sacrifices money for Al-Ahly's rival!

Franck Kessié is ready to take a pay cut to join Al-Ahli's fiercest rivals this summer. The Ivory Coast midfielder has left his old club behind.

Saudi journalist Sultan Al-Otaibi reports that Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli's traditional rivals, want to sign Kessié in the ongoing summer window as they hunt for a new midfielder.

Al-Ittihad have been linked with a string of midfielders, most notably Egyptian duo Emam Ashour and Marwan Attia alongside Moroccan pair Azzedine Ounahi and Sofyan Amrabat. So far, though, they have landed only Senegal's Dion Lopy.

Speaking to the "Al-Arabiya" channels, Al-Otaibi explained that Al-Ittihad's management first showed their interest in the middle of last July, once they learned Kessié had failed to agree fresh terms with Al-Ahli.

The Saudi journalist ended by confirming that the 29-year-old, should he join Al-Ittihad, will earn less than he pocketed at Al-Ahli over the past three years.

Kessié left Al-Ahli at the end of last season after three campaigns that delivered three titles. He led the team to back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite crowns, a first in the club's history, plus the Saudi Super Cup after a full nine-year absence.

Since departing, the Ivorian has been linked with a move to Juventus. Some reports pointed to Al-Ahli wanting him back before Al-Ittihad muscled their way into the deal.