In a political first never before seen in English football, Britain's prime minister intervened personally to comment on the biggest financial corruption case in the history of the Premier League, urging everyone not to rush into executing Manchester City.

The news broke just hours earlier. Newspaper "The Athletic" leaked the shocking revelation that Manchester City had been found guilty on 114 of the 115 charges brought against them since February 2023. British prime minister Andy Burnham, who officially took office on 20 July 2026, then stepped in to break the official silence.

Currently in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, Burnham is making his first diplomatic appearance as prime minister after succeeding Keir Starmer last July.

A known Everton supporter, Burnham told the English network "Manchester Evening News": "I have just learned of the matter, and I believe these are just reports at this stage. But if it is confirmed, I will of course make sure to look at the independent commission's report."

He added in a firm political tone: "People should not rush to draw such conclusions about stripping Manchester City of its titles. I know this has been a long process between the club and the Premier League, and I believe it has been a controversial process. So I do not think the matter is that simple, and one cannot rush to draw conclusions. I think we will all need to study the independent commission's report in great detail."

City clings to secrecy and prepares to appeal

Manchester City, for their part, declined to confirm the report. A club spokesperson said: "The Premier League's process is still ongoing, with important elements yet to be completed, and it is subject to full confidentiality. As such, Manchester City's position remains consistent with the club's statement issued in February 2023. The club has adhered to due legal process throughout eight years."

According to the Manchester Evening News, the club will appeal the verdict the moment it is officially announced. Those appeal proceedings won't begin for months, with a high-ranking judge set to review the findings. The final verdict, then, remains a very long way off.

No official confirmation has landed yet, but the potential sanctions stand as the most severe in the history of the competition. They range from a reprimand and huge fines to a points deduction or outright expulsion from the Premier League. The charge sheet includes 54 charges relating to the failure to provide accurate financial information between 2009 and 2018, plus 14 more relating to the manipulation of players' and coaches' salaries.











