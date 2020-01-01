Surprise inclusions as Ntseki announces Bafana Bafana squad for Namibia and Zambia friendlies

South Africa will play two international matches as preparation for their Afcon qualifying campaign which is set to get back underway later this year

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has announced a 25-man squad that will face Namibia and Zambia in back-to-back international friendly matches next week.

There are a few surprise inclusions to the latest Bafana squad with Ricardo Goss, Gladwin Shitolo, Thibang Phete and Kurt Abrahams all cracking the nod.

attacker Thabiso Kutumela has already made the cut alongside SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule and newly signed midfielder Mothobi Mvala.

Returning to the Bafana setup is defender Abbubaker Mobara, who lost his place in the squad during his frustrating spell with .

The inclusion of the abovementioned players is seen as Ntseki's attempt to widen the pool of players to select from going forward.

However, the exclusion of Bonginkosi Ntuli of has raised a few eyebrows, especially after the season he had, where he scored 13 league goals for the Durban-based outfit.

This because the 51-year-old mentor decided against bringing in the likes of Itumeleng Khune and Hlompho Kekana, who are approaching the twilight of their careers.

His teammate Kermit Erasmus has also been included in the latest squad as well as Lebogang Manyama of .

Ntseki also called up a few of his trusted overseas-based players such as Percy Tau, Darren Keet and Keagan Dolly.

Luther Singh has also been given the chance to cement his place in the squad following his return to the national team setup.

According to the South African Football Association (Safa), Bafana Bafana will take on Namibia on October 8 before facing Chipolopolo on October 11.

Both matches will be played at Rustenburg's Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

Bafana Bafana squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Oud-Haverlee Leuven FC ( ), Ronwen Williams ( ), Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Defenders: Thibang Phete (OS Belenenses SAD, ), Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Orlando Pirates), S’fiso Hlanti, Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Abubaker Mobara (Cape Town City), Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs).

Midfielders: Andile Jali, Mothobi Mvala, Themba Zwane (all Sundowns), Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport), Gladwin Shitolo ( ), Keagan Dolly ( ), Percy Tau ( , Belgium), Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg), Sipho Mbule (Supersport), Luther Singh (Braga FC).

Strikers: Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City), Kurt Abrahams (KVC Westerlo, Belgium), Lebohang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs).