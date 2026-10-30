The detailed voting for the 2026 Ballon d'Or has laid bare the choices of Vincent Garcia, editor-in-chief of "France Football" magazine and a member of the French jury. He put the France duo Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé at the summit, in a ranking that broke sharply from the award's final result, won by England's Harry Kane.

Mbappé topped Garcia's list with 15 points, edging out Dembélé, the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner, in second. That vote from the "France Football" editor-in-chief is the fourth closest to the final ranking. It is also one of 23 that handed the Real Madrid star top spot.

Where Garcia really sprang a surprise was over the winner. Kane finished only sixth, trailing Lamine Yamal in third, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in fourth and Lionel Messi in fifth.

France's Michael Olise took seventh, with Norway's Erling Haaland eighth. Spain's Rodri slipped to ninth, down from fourth in the final ranking, and his compatriot Fabián Ruiz rounded out the list in tenth.