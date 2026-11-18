Share Follow GOAL on Google

Brazilian club Santos have begun sounding out Real Madrid through an initial, informal approach to explore the possibility of taking Rodrygo on loan during the first half of 2027, in an attempt to bring back one of their academy's most prominent graduates, although the deal will be difficult to complete given the Spanish club's stance.

Advertisement

Journalist Fabio Sormani revealed Santos's interest in the 25-year-old forward on his YouTube channel last week. Brazilian network ESPN then confirmed the club had made moves to explore bringing the player back, even if only on a short-term loan.

Santos dream of seeing Rodrygo in their shirt when the Paulista Championship kicks off at the start of 2027. That looks highly unlikely. Real Madrid are determined to keep him and want him back as soon as he gets the green light to return to match action.

Madrid value Rodrygo highly and aren't considering parting with him at present, whether through a sale or a loan. The club regard him as one of their important players and have no wish to let him go after a long spell out with the serious injury he suffered.

According to a previous ESPN report, José Mourinho sees the Brazilian as a player capable of adding something to the team . He's happy to give him enough time to recover his level gradually after returning from injury, rather than rushing to judge his readiness or considering his departure.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Portuguese coach's stance shows Madrid want to make use of Rodrygo in the coming period. The forward has been out of action for a long time and needs to regain his physical fitness and match rhythm before he can compete for a place in the starting line-up.

Related Topics

Rodrygo spent the past few days at the Rei Pelé training centre in the city of Santos. With Real Madrid's approval, he worked through a rehabilitation programme for the injury he sustained to his right knee, which included a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament and the lateral meniscus, before heading back to Spain to complete the remaining stages of his recovery.

Nor does the player himself appear to be considering leaving Real Madrid at present. All the indications are that he's determined to stay, especially after the support he received from the board, the coaching staff and his teammates throughout his injury. That backing has strengthened his desire to repay the team and return to the pitch in their shirt.

Advertisement

English clubs have shown interest in signing Rodrygo, but the player has shown little enthusiasm for those offers. A return to Santos, for all its symbolic value to him, isn't among his current priorities either. He wants to continue his journey with Real Madrid.

Santos, for their part, don't see Rodrygo as the only deal on the horizon in the upcoming transfer window. The club would rather wait for the outcome of the presidential election before making major decisions on strengthening the squad and renewing the contracts of several key players ahead of the 2027 season.

Advertisement

The futures of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Everton Cebolinha are all on the table. So are negotiations with Cruzeiro over forward Gabriel Barbosa, currently on loan at Santos, with the Brazilian club seeking an agreement that secures his permanent stay.

For now, Santos's push to bring Rodrygo back looks more like an attempt to gauge Real Madrid's position than serious negotiations nearing a conclusion. The Spanish club have no intention of letting the player go, and the Brazilian forward has made reclaiming his place in the Real Madrid side his main goal once his recovery is complete.