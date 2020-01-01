SuperSport United's Waiswa left Sweden to restart career

The midfielder explains why the move back home was necessary after spending three seasons in Europe

and SuperSport United midfielder Geoffrey Waisswa has defended his decision to leave after three years to return home.

Waiswa spent three years at Syriaska before he came back home in 2017 to sign for Uganda Premier League (UPL) side, Vipers SC where he stayed until earlier this year.

After three seasons at the Kitende club, the midfielder moved South to join his compatriot Denis Onyango at United.

“I know it’s a dream of any footballer to go to Europe, and many people thought it was a wrong decision for me to come back to Uganda from Sweden,” Waiswa told Gugudde TV as was quoted by Sports256.

“But I would love to make it clear; we left for Sweden with big dreams and we were big talents then at KJT and Uganda as well. So, I spent three years in Sweden and I reached the second-tier league at Syriaska but I didn’t get a good picture of what I expected.

“So, as a person, I have very big dreams and I rank myself highly. I was going to spend many years in Sweden with little progress, so I decided to come back to Uganda to restart and it really helped me and that’s why I am here today."

Waiswa was unable to feature in the last edition of the after suffering a knee during training in Abu Dhabi and he describes the moment as the worst in his career.

“It seemed a joke to teammates when I fell down because there was no contact, the coach told me to stand up and continue playing, but I couldn’t because the knee had twisted,” he explained.

“But that night, I tried to put ice thinking that I would play the next day, but when I got the scan confirmed that the knee had got a problem. This was really the darkest day in my playing career ever.”

Although he missed a taste of the 2019 Afcon finals in , Waiswa says his best moment was at the time he scored the first goal for the Cranes three years ago.

“So far in my career, nothing beats that special moment when I came on as a substitute to score on my Cranes’ debut,” continued the midfielder.

“I had just spent a few minutes on the pitch and got the equaliser and this is a moment I cannot easily forget.”

Waiswa won the 2017/18 UPL title with the Venoms just after his return from Europe.