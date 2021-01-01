SuperSport United's Tembo on Kaizer Chiefs' Mbule speculation: It can derail their progress

The 23-year-old midfielder started out at the Harmony Academy before moving on to the Orlando Pirates reserve side and then Matsatsantsa

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has opened up on the continuous talk of Kaizer Chiefs being interested in midfielder Sipho Mbule.

Mbule has been in outstanding form this season and has five assists and four goals from 23 league games, while playing as a central midfielder.

He's already in his fourth season in the top flight and has 85 games under his belt. For months now there has been talk that he's on Chiefs' wanted list, and that he may be signed as soon as Amakhosi's transfer ban ends.

Tembo sees it as complimentary when any of his players are linked to some of South Africa's biggest clubs such as Chiefs, although he is also concerned about the potential distraction.

“It has always been the case with our team whereby most of our players are always targeted in terms of other teams wanting them,” Tembo told the Citizen.

“It also shows the quality that we have if most of the clubs are always looking to get players from, at the same time it is also difficult for the young players because that can also destabilize them and derail their progress because if you hear about big teams being mentioned alongside your name, it might also destruct him on the primary thing which is playing football.

Tembo, who played as a central defender for SuperSport back in his day, also spoke of the importance of mentoring the younger players.

“As a club we have to try and make sure that they are level headed and they keep their feet on the ground because in this industry you are always as good as your last game," he added.

"One minute people want you because you are playing well and the moment you are no longer performing they shift focus and go somewhere else. Consistency is very key, that is what I have been preaching to my youngsters.”