SuperSport United’s Tembo en route to England for coaching study

The Matsantsantsa boss is heading to the United Kingdom to improve his coaching credentials

As the club looks to empower their faithful servant, SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is set to embark on a trip to with an aim to improve his coaching skills.

Having clinched the MTN8 trophy this season and challenging to finish in the top four, Tembo is becoming one of the top managers in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

According to Matsantsantsa CEO Stan Matthews, the former midfielder will jet off to England in March and follows in the footsteps of former club coaches such as Pitso Mosimane and Gavin Hunt.

More teams

"We've had good coaches with big ambitions in the past. We had Pitso Mosimane who has achieved big in his career. That's the same pride with Gavin Hunt. It is the same pride that we would love to have with Kaitano,” Matthews told IOL.



“Next month in March, he is heading to the UK. He will visit some of the major teams in the English Premier League.

"He will have one on one with their head coaches and background staff. He will observe their training sessions and inspect their training facilities.”



In his maiden season with the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup finalists, Tembo led the Tshwane giants to the MTN8 title but lost to in last season's final.

Matthews also revealed they sent the boss to the during his time with the club.

"When Pitso was here, we took him to Holland and . We took Gavin Hunt to in the institute of sports. We also took him to Hotspur. Kaitano will leave during the next Fifa break in March," continued Matthews.

"We want him to pick off new trends and methods of Morden football."

Article continues below

Having missed out on an opportunity to lift the Nedbank Cup after losing to the Brazilians last weekend, Tembo has a long way to emulate ‘Jingles’ and Hunt’s accomplishments as the duo has lifted four PSL titles each.

Although he is on the verge of leading the three-time PSL champions to a decent finish, the Zimbabwean tactician will look to secure the full three points against Stellenbosch away from home this weekend.