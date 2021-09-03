SuperSport United’s Tembo concerned with injuries from World Cup qualifiers

The 51-year-old tactician explains why he is not having peace of mind after sending out his players to national teams

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is concerned some of his key players will return from international assignments with injuries.

The 51-year-old tactician is happy to see his players selected to play for the South Africa national team, Bafana Bafana and Zimbabwe but what concerns him most is the condition they will return with to their respective clubs.

Ahead of the qualifiers, Tembo is keeping his fingers crossed that the players will return without injuries to continue with their league assignments.

What did Tembo say?

“What they are doing for us is what takes them to the national team and I am happy for them,” Tembo said as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“It is just unfortunate we have about six players who will be going away and that is a huge setback. These are our starters, so when they come back, we have to start again and we don’t know what condition they will be in when they come back. We just cross our fingers that they will be in good condition.”

With some players staying behind, Tembo said is the focus is to organise friendly matches so they can maintain their level of fitness.

“We still have to continue working hard because the season has just started and there are some players who still need game time and we will try and arrange friendly games to try and help those players to catch up with the rest of the other guys,” Tembo continued.

“This break will give us that opportunity and to also make sure that we nurse injuries that players picked up in the last three matches. The Fifa break comes at the right time.”

Some of the SuperSport players who are on international duty include Sipho Mbule, Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams (all named in Bafana Bafana’s squad), while Kudakwashe Mahachi, Onismor Bhasera, and Moses Waiswa are representing Zimbabwe and Uganda respectively.

Bafana Bafana under coach Hugo Broos will start their campaign with an away fixture against Zimbabwe at National Sports Stadium in Harare on Friday.

On the other hand, Uganda played their opener against Kenya on Thursday in a game that ended 0-0 at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.