SuperSport United's secret behind Grobler-Gabuza success revealed

Matsatsantsa's lethal partnership is likely to provide a stern test for Mamelodi Sundowns in Wednesday's MTN 8 Tshwane derby

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has hailed the striking combination between Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza, explaining how the forwards have managed to establish a formidable partnership.

Matsatsantsa clash with in the MTN 8 semi-final second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday, where they'll be expecting a significant contribution from their attacking duo, who have yielded 10 goals across all competitions.

"It's been working very well for us with Gabuza and Bradley," Tembo said, as per the Sowetan. "I think they complement each other well.

"They have different strengths, Gabuza works very well off the ball and he's a very good outlet.

"Bradley also, his timing and movements are very good. You should look at the first goal we scored against [Cape Town] City [on Saturday], his timing, getting into effective areas, he's very good.

"I think Gabuza does well to keep the defenders busy, that allows Bradley to play with a lot of freedom.”

The strikers go into Wednesday's match having both scored in last weekend's 3-3 league draw with .

Interestingly, Gabuza was on target when the SuperSport drew 1-1 with Sundowns in the MTN 8 semi-final first leg early this month.

The Pretoria outfits now face off in the decider, with SuperSport keen to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2017.

"We need to try and manage the game a little bit better than we did in our previous league game, especially defensively and in critical phases,” said Tembo. "It's a big game, huge game for us.

"We are coming up against a very good team and it's a derby. [Sundowns] are a good team with wonderful individual players, but we are up for the challenge."

Tembo is searching for his first piece silverware since being appointed SuperSport head coach last year.