SuperSport United’s Mokoena: It will be tough to get back into the South Africa Olympic squad

The Matsatsantsa and South African U23 international has expressed disappointment with the postponement of the Olympic games

SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena has expressed his disappointment after the 2020 Olympics was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Matsatsantsa anchorman has been a crucial member of coach David Notoane’s U23 South African squad but stated health comes first.

With many football associations around the world having put major sporting events on hold, the nippy midfielder admits breaking into Notoane’s team will not be an easy challenge for all the players.

“I am disappointed, but health should always come first. It’s a major blow, not only for soccer but for all sporting codes, because the deadly virus is spreading and seemingly uncontrollable at the moment,” Mokoena told IOL.

“So, there’s nothing we can do but think about the health of everyone.”

On the other hand, the Free State-born player would be 24 years of age by the time the games continue in 2021, but he hopes Notoane will decide on who to invite to form part of the squad.

“It’s really going to be tough to break into the team. But it’s really up to the coach to make a decision on the final squad,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Olympic games were set to be staged in between July and August but has been moved to 2021.