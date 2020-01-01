SuperSport United’s Modiba eyeing overseas deal after failed Mamelodi Sundowns move – Agent

In an aim to grow his football, the Matsatsantsa utility player is now setting his sights on a move abroad

Following a failed move to join in the January transfer window, SuperSport United midfielder Aubrey Modiba is now eyeing a move beyond the South African shores.

His agent Glyn Binkin says his client is now focusing on ensuring his football grows to a higher level and that will only be realized once he secures a move abroad other than in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The versatile Matsatsantsa campaigner was linked with a move to the Brazilians in the past few seasons but the deal could not materialize in the January transfer window.

“Ultimately he wants to go abroad in order to grow as a footballer. That’s what he wants and that’s what we will be working towards,” Binkin told IOL.

“We will do whatever it takes to get him overseas. That’s where he wants to go and all we can do is to help him fulfil his objective.”

According to media reports, the reigning MTN8 champions wanted a whopping R22 million, but the Chloorkop-based outfit was only prepared to fork out R12 million.

On the other hand, coach Pitso Mosimane’s men reportedly offered midfielder Lucky Mohomi to sweeten the deal, but it failed to go through as the three-time PSL champions turned down the offer.

In addition, the club’s CEO Stan Matthews recently told the media that the 24-year-old was hurt by the failed transfer to their cross-town rivals and needed a pep talk to uplift his mood.

Coach Kaitano Tembo will be pinning his hopes on the former Nedbank Cup Ke Yona team search product to bounce back to his old form once the season resumes as it is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As things stand, Matsatsantsa sits third on the log table with 40 points from 24 games whilst Modiba will look to add more appearances on top of his 19 games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, after a failed dream move to the reigning PSL champions, the Limpopo-born player was offered a new deal which will see him with SuperSport until 2024.