SuperSport United’s Matthews reveals how a failed move to Mamelodi Sundowns hurt Modiba

The Matsatsantsa boss explains how the versatile player was hurt by the failed transfer to Masandawana

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has revealed how he motivated midfielder Aubrey Modiba following a failed move to .

The Bafana Bafana international was reportedly close to joining their crosstown rivals in January, but the deal collapsed at the last hour, with Matthews saying the left-footed player needed a pep talk.

Following his failed move to join coach Pitso Mosimane’s men, the technical team led by coach Kaitano Tembo had to intervene to help uplift the Limpopo-born player who has since extended his stay until 2024.

“The boy’s performance was affected in a big way. His head dropped and he was no longer the Aubrey we once knew,” Matthews told the media as quoted by DailySun.

“But after having a heart-to-heart discussion with him and offering him a new contract, he started to see things differently.”

On the other hand, the Nedbank Cup Ke Yona product also lamented the break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s difficult not playing football now due to the coronavirus and we are hopeful we’ll be able to return to the field soon,” he lamented.

“It’s not easy for everyone, but we must accept things the way they are. Right now, I’m committed to and my focus is on Matsatsantsa a Pitori.”

Media reports surfaced just before the January transfer window that the Chloorkop-based club offered midfielder Lucky Mohomi plus cash for the 24-year-old's services, but the deal could not materialize.

With Matsatsantsa sitting third on the Premier Soccer League ( ) log table with 40 points from 24 games, Tembo will be pinning his hopes on Modiba to find his best form as they challenge for a decent finish.

Meanwhile, with skipper Dean Furman set to leave the three-time PSL champions at the end of the current campaign, the reigning MTN8 champions are currently hunting for the Bafana international’s replacement.