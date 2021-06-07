SuperSport United's Grobler 'could easily have score 20 goals' but for missed chances

The 33-year-old ended the PSL season one goal ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile, who scored four goals in the last two games

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler says the fact that he missed a lot of scoring chances is a good thing which shows that his side was creating a lot of opportunities.

The Bafana Bafana star ended the Premier Soccer League season as the top goal-scorer with 16 strikes, a slight improvement from last term when he found the back of the net 14 times.

He was attempting to reach the 20-goal mark last achieved by Siyabonga Nomvete while in the colours of Moroka Swallows (now Swallows FC) during the 2011/12 season.

The 33-year-old threatened to be a runaway top scorer when he became the only other PSL player to score 10 goals in the opening 10 league games after Christopher Katongo in 2006/07.

But injury struck and his scoring rate slowed.

“A lot of positives for me personally I think. I missed a lot of chances even though I scored 16 goals. I still missed some chances which could have easily taken me over 20 goals, which is a good thing,” Grobler told his club's media.

“I think for any striker to be getting some opportunities shows that the team is doing well and creating chances. I’m happy if I missed chances, it means we were doing something right. That means I need to work on that, take more chances and get more than 20 goals.”

It was a season which began with other forwards like Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane and Swallows FC’s Ruzaigh Gamildien promising to make the Golden Boot gong a hotly-contested affair.

“I’m feeling a bit relieved. It has been a dream of mine for as far as I can remember. For any striker it’s a goal and dream to win the top goal-scorer award,” continued Grobler.

“I have been close on a few occasions and haven’t gone over the line but finally I have done it. It’s a great feeling.

"Not to say I am hard on myself, I am happy but at the same time I set a target of 20 goals and I didn’t get there for different reasons but I think it is a bit of some motivation for me to have broken that duck now.

“I have won the top goal-scorer and it’s kind of pressure off my back so maybe next season I can push on and get to those 20 goals. I’m very happy, very proud but there is some room for improvement and I want to be better. South Africa needs that 20-goal barrier to be broken so I will push for that."

Collins Mbesuma remains the highest scorer in one season during the PSL era after he fired in 25 goals for Kaizer Chiefs in the 2004/05 campaign.

Turning to Matsatsantsa’s league campaign which ended with them settling for fifth position after starting out as title contenders, Grobler feels a lack of depth hit their season.

“From the team’s point of view I think we possibly could have shown a slight weakness in depth this season when we started off really well,” Grobler continued.

Article continues below

“We were second and then we got a few injuries and suspensions and that kind of put us on a rocky road and we didn’t do as much as we wanted.

"But we finished the season well, we had some good performances to finish off which is some positives to take into next season.”

“