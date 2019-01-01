SuperSport United's Furman sets sights on catching Kaizer Chiefs and helping Bafana Bafana qualify for World Cup

The Chelsea and Rangers academy product is dreaming big ahead of South Africa's qualifying campaign

SuperSport United central midfielder Dean Furman has set his sights on helping qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in .

Bafana Bafana are set to start their qualifying campaign for the global tournament in March 2020 as they look to secure their place in the finals for the fourth time.

The last time they took part in the competition was in 2010 as tournament hosts and Furman is keen to play in football's biggest showpiece.

“The World Cup seems too far away but that’s not the case. The qualifiers start in few months' time. The qualification process is not easy. We want to be at the World Cup, we want to be at the Afcon and we want to be at the Olympics,” Furman told IOL.

“We have to make sure that we start well in our group. Whoever we are going to be up against will be tough.

"Playing well against top nations like and has given us hope that we can do it on a bigger stage. I want to play in the World Cup before I retire. For me that will be a special moment."

Furman, who has earned 56 caps and scored four goals, is one of the senior players in the national team having played in three finals.

“Bafana have to qualify for major tournaments. We have to play at each and every Afcon. It was great that we qualified for the last Afcon in ," he continued.

"We did well and we have to build from that. Beating Egypt in their own backyard showed that Bafana are a force to be reckoned with."

The 31-year-old player is also keen to win his maiden Premier Soccer League ( ) title with SuperSport having helped the Tshwane giants clinch the Nedbank Cup twice and MTN8 twice.

“For , I would love to win the league and we are pushing. I feel like we’ve had a very decent first half of the season," he added.

Article continues below

"Hopefully, we can finish well in our last three games (of the first round). It looks like are running away with it, we’ll play catch-up all the way.

"We don’t want to fall too much behind them. It was important to beat and we have to win our next three games.”

SuperSport are currently placed second on the league standings - 10 points behind leaders Chiefs, who have a game in hand.