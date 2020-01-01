SuperSport United's Furman remaining upbeat the PSL season will go ahead

The Matsatsantsa skipper says they are just maintaining their fitness levels as they hope for return to football

SuperSport United midfielder Dean Furman says he hopes the South African Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League ( ) will find a solution sooner than later for them to return to football.

The Bafana Bafana international has explained they are remaining confident normality will be restored as they are keeping behind the scenes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although he is expected to return to to further his career at the end of the season, the 2019/20 MTN8 winner says they are forced to also plan for the next season as players since the games are halted.

More teams

“We are trying to remain upbeat, however, we realize there is a very real global pandemic that has taken over the world and is affecting all of us in some form,” Furman is quoted by FarPost.

“Our health is the only thing that is important. We hope in the coming weeks and months, we witness a global improvement and can begin to focus on football again.

“During times like these, football, unfortunately, becomes insignificant. There are people all over the world who are falling ill and losing their lives."

With PSL chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza having announced the 2019/20 campaign could be finished no later than June 30, Furman hopes they will hit the ground running once the season resumes.

“We were delighted to put in back to back wins against and . This leaves us in a strong position for when the season starts up again,” he added.

Article continues below

"Friendlies are always important to keep up match fitness. Unfortunately, the upcoming fixtures have now been postponed so the match fitness gained from this game [against ] will ultimately be lost.

“We await announcements from Safa and the PSL board to tell us when the league will resume again. At that stage, we will begin to make plans for the final stage of the season.

“For now, it is imperative to keep a good level of fitness, so that we are ready to go when we start up again.”