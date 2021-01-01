SuperSport United won't allow Mamelodi Sundowns to wrap up the PSL title - Williams

The Brazilians could seal a fourth straight PSL crown with three matches remaining if their beat their Tshwane rivals on Wednesday

SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams has vowed to delay Mamelodi Sundowns from being confirmed as Premier Soccer League champions, declaring “we know how to beat them".

The two sides clash in Wednesday’s Tshwane derby at Loftus Versfeld, with Masandawana with a chance to take an unassailable 10-point lead which would earn them a fourth consecutive league title.

After Sundowns failed to win back-to-back Caf Champions League matches against Al Ahly, Williams has threatened to add to their rivals’ rough patch by spoiling their potential title celebrations.

“Coming to Sundowns is always a nice game against them. We enjoy playing against our rivals. It’s always a game of entertainment so we are looking forward to it,” Williams told SuperSport’s media.

“Obviously they are coming from disappointing results in their last two games but now it is a different ball game. They would want to wrap up the league but we don’t want to allow that, not against us.

“We have our own ambitions about where we want to end so we know what to do, we know how to beat them.

"We have done it before. It is going to be a good one and the guys are looking forward to it.

"Obviously, we would like to keep the momentum going. We had a good result in our last game.”

Matsatsantsa go into this match exactly 14 days after their last league outing in which they edged Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 1-0 to end a difficult 10-match winless run, which ruled them out of the title race.

“It [14 days without being involved in competitive action] gave us an opportunity to fine-tune some of the things we were lacking in the past few games and obviously work on our weaknesses,” continued Williams.

“Sometimes it’s nice to train, to get some minutes because when you have back-to-back games you don’t have time to train and do much. But now we used this two-week break to fine-tune our strategy going forward and finish on a positive note.”

The SuperSport goalkeeper returned for the TTM match after missing four games due to an ACL tear, which sidelined him for the first time after featuring in 109 consecutive matches for SuperSport.

“I’m just happy to be back. Obviously, I was disappointed, for being out for a few weeks but it gave me time to miss the game again and bring back that spark because playing too many games sometimes another day or another game,” Williams added.

“I missed the game and it ignited in me that spark and I am glad to be back and hopefully I can push my team to finish strong in the three remaining games.”

Matsatsantsa are currently sixth on the PSL table, five points off the top-three.