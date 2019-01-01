SuperSport United winger Aubrey Modiba inspired by Percy Tau’s success in Belgium

The Matsatsantsa winger his keen to emulate his Bafana Bafana teammate, who has had a successful season in Belgium

SuperSport United midfielder Aubrey Modiba is pleased to see Bafana Bafana and Royal Union Saint-Gilloise striker Percy Tau flourish in Belgium.

Tau won the Player of the Year Award in the Belgian second division and Modiba is highly inspired.

“I am happy for him. Actually I always knew that he would become a great player because we get updates on how he is doing in Europe,” Modiba said to Isolezwe.

Tau netted 11 goals, provided 13 assists whilst featuring in 34 games in all competitions for the Belgian side.

“We always get to know if he has scored or provided an assist. I am happy - some of us played with him at school, it is good to see him doing well overseas,” he reacted.

Tau is on loan at Royal Union from English Premier League side & Hove Albion.

“I would like to say he must keep working hard and I want to see him playing in the English Premier League soon. It is one of the top leagues in the world and I know he will go there,” added Modiba.

Regarding SuperSport's Premier Soccer League ( ) season so far, Modiba says he wants to work hard and improve his goal tally.

“I think I have had a good season. What I am unhappy about is the number of goals (I have scored). I do get good chances, but I fail to convert them. If I can work hard on that, I think next season will begood one,” he said.

Moreover, the Nedbank Ke Yona Team Search product reveals he would like to further his career overseas, but he remains happy in Tshwane.

“It’s my dream to go and play overseas. Of course you’ll never know what the future holds, but I do not see myself leaving SuperSport United. I am happy here, unless I leave the club and go overseas,” concluded the 23-year-old.

Modiba has played 34 games in all competitions this season and scored five goals.