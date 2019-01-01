SuperSport United winger Aubrey Modiba inspired by Percy Tau’s success in Belgium
SuperSport United midfielder Aubrey Modiba is pleased to see Bafana Bafana and Royal Union Saint-Gilloise striker Percy Tau flourish in Belgium.
Tau won the Player of the Year Award in the Belgian second division and Modiba is highly inspired.
“I am happy for him.
Tau netted 11 goals, provided 13 assists whilst featuring in 34 games in all competitions for the Belgian side.
“We always get to know if he has scored or provided an assist. I am happy - some of us played with him at school, it is good to see him doing well overseas,” he reacted.
Tau is on loan at Royal Union from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.
“I would like to say he must keep working hard and I want to see him playing in the English Premier League soon. It is one of the top leagues in the world and I know he will go there,” added Modiba.
Regarding SuperSport's Premier Soccer League (PSL) season so far, Modiba says he wants to work hard and improve his goal tally.“I think I have had a good season. What I am unhappy about is the number of goals (I have scored). I do get good chances, but I fail to convert them. If I can work hard on that, I think next season will be
Moreover, the Nedbank Ke Yona Team Search product reveals he would like to further his career overseas, but he remains happy in Tshwane.
“It’s my dream to go and play overseas. Of
Modiba has played 34 games in all competitions this season and scored five goals.