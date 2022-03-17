SuperSport United win doesn't mask Orlando Pirates’ problems - Letsoalo the answer?

Orlando Pirates scraped through to a 3-2 win over SuperSport United on Wednesday, but remain unconvincing.

Let off the hook

Pirates had found themselves 2-0 down after only 18 minutes and staring down the barrel of the gun, potentially facing a fifth consecutive domestic fixture without a win.

They were however fortunate to be given not one but two gifts. SuperSport defender Kegan Johannes, seemingly still floating in the ecstasy of his own well-taken goal, committed two clumsy, needless fouls which both resulted in penalties.

Hotto took the spot kicks well to get Pirates back at 2-2, but if it were not for the rushes of blood to the young Matsatsantsa defender's head, the game could have taken a very different trajectory.

Lack of strikers

It's not like it's a new issue, and it's one which to be fair, Bucs coach Mandla Ncikazi has mentioned several times in recent weeks, even when the Sea Robbers have been winning.

The problem of Gabadinho Mhango not playing is only making the issue worse, and with none of the other array of strikers really stepping up to the plate, Pirates' priority to get a new goal scorer for next season is becoming more obvious week on week.





They can't keep relying on Hotto to bail them out and if they are to bridge the gap on Mamelodi Sundowns, Pirates need a reliable marksman. More so than ever, Royal AM forward Victor Letsoalo comes to mind.

Having been dropped from the Bafana squad, Letsoalo may feel it's time to raise his profile with a move to one of the bigger clubs.

Build on momentum

It is in a way a bit harsh to knock Pirates after they beat SuperSport, a result which followed the weekend's victory over Royal Leopards in the Caf Confederation Cup.

While they're not firing on all cylinders, winning breeds confidence and the come-from-behind nature of the SuperSport victory should have been a nice morale-booster and something they can build on in weeks ahead as they look to secure a second place finish in the league and perhaps even win a trophy in Africa.

Because it's not that the quality is lacking, it's just that last bit of the jigsaw puzzle - getting the ball in the net, that’s been letting Bucs down.