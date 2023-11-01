SuperSport United win a five-goal thriller against TS Galaxy to reduce Mamelodi Sundowns lead

SuperSport, who were down to ten men, had to endure a tough TS Galaxy battle to claim a 3-2 Premier Soccer League win on Wednesday night.

SuperSport win vs Galaxy in five-goal thriller

The Swanky Boys finished with 10 players

Gavin Hunt's men two points off the top

WHAT HAPPENED: Lyle Lakay opened the scoring in favour of SuperSport when he converted a free-kick in the seventh minute.

However, the visitors conceded a penalty barely two minutes later and Higor Vidal gladly leveled matters at the Mbombela Stadium.

It got worse for the Swanky Boys in the 20th minute when Lehlohonolo Mojela put the Rockets ahead.

Lakay completed his brace in the 26th minute when he converted Grant Margeman's assist to ensure the teams went to the half-time break level on goals.

SuperSport reclaimed their lead with 10 minutes to go courtesy of Bradley Grobler who was assisted by Godspower Ighodaro.

Ronald Pfumbidzai was then sent off four minutes later after a second bookable offence, but Gavin Hunt's men held on to claim maximum points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport have now moved second on the table with 22 points from the 10 matches played, two less than leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have played two games less.

Galaxy are eighth with 12 points after 10 top-tier outings.

WHAT NEXT: Hunt is definitely happy with the win but must have been disappointed with the way his team conceded against the Rockets.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach has to work on his defense to ensure they don't leak goals more often since that will give Downs a massive advantage.