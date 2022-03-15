SuperSport United want to climb the ladder and will not respect Orlando Pirates – Williams

SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams has insisted they are keen to climb the ladder and will not give respect to Orlando Pirates when they face off in a Premier Soccer League fixture at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Matsatsantsa will head into the fixture against the Buccaneers seeking to make it two wins out of two in the top-flight. SuperSport won their last assignment 2-0 against AmaZulu and they followed it up with a 1-0 Nedbank Cup win against Platinum City Rovers.

Meanwhile, Pirates suffered defeat in their last league assignment going down 2-1 against rivals Kaizer Chiefs. But last weekend, they pulled a great display to beat Royal Leopards from Eswatini 3-0 in their Group B match of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Ahead of the fixture, Williams, who plays as a goalkeeper and captains both SuperSport and Bafana Bafana, believes they have what it takes to get a positive result against Pirates.

What did Williams say?

“It is never easy to play against Pirates, it is never easy playing them at their own backyard, it is going to be a tough one but they have been part of many competitions, so we need to use that to our advantage and obviously the extra day rest that we had we also need to use it to our advantage,” Williams told the media ahead of the game.

“We need to play them at the high level, it is going to be tough, they [Pirates] obviously want to climb up the ladder but so do we, we shouldn’t give them any respect, we should try to dominate the game, try and put them under pressure from the word go believe on ourselves, believe in our structure and obviously the game plan.

“We have prepared well, we have obviously had the opportunity to watch the last game so we know what Pirates are about, what they can do and what they cannot do and it is upon us to try and win the game.”

Last season, it was Pirates who won the first meeting 2-1 before they settled for a 1-1 draw in the second round fixture. The last time SuperSport managed to beat Pirates was in the 2019 season when they won the first meeting 1-0 and then won the second meeting 3-0.

Pirates are currently placed fourth in the 16-team table with 32 points from 22 matches while SuperSport are lying seventh after amassing 29 points from 20 outings.