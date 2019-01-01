SuperSport United vs. Orlando Pirates: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Matsatsantsa are desperate for a victory against the Buccaneers, who are eyeing their second successive league win

SuperSport United will lock horns with their Gauteng rivals in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday.

Matsatsantsa are wounded after beginning the 2019/20 season with a 2-0 loss to in the Tshwane Derby clash almost two weeks ago.

The Tshwane giants are keen to compete for the league title this season after enduring a disappointing 2018/19 campaign, in which they ended trophyless.



Meanwhile, Pirates started their domestic campaign with a 3-1 win over Bloemfontein , but they were stunned by Zambian side Green Eagles in the Caf clash over the weekend.

The Buccaneers will be eager to return to winning ways against Matsatsantsa and join the early pacesetters at the top of the PSL standings.

Game SuperSport United vs. Orlando Pirates Date Wednesday, August 14 Time 19h30 CAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be televised live on SuperSport 4.

SA TV channel Online stream SS4 N/A

Squads & Team News

One of SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo's key players, Aubrey Modiba, is set to miss the encounter against Pirates due to an injury.



The South Africa international picked up a knock during SuperSport's recent defeat to Sundowns.

However, Tembo could unleash attackers Thamsanqa Gabuza and Kudakwashe Mahachi, who would both be keen to face Pirates for the first time since leaving the Soweto giants for SuperSport last month.

On the other hand, it remains to be seen whether Thembinkosi Lorch will return to action for Pirates after missing the team's matches against Celtic and Eagles.

Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has looked to Augustine Mulenga for goals in the absence of the South Africa international at the four-time PSL champions.

Zambian forward Mulenga grabbed a goal and an assist as Pirates secured a victory over Celtic and he will be looking to continue his good form against SuperSport.

Match Preview

SuperSport are currently placed 15th on the PSL standings and are winless in their last five league matches.

The three-time PSL champions extended their winless run to four games at home in the competition when they lost to in May 2019.

Meanwhile, Pirates are placed seventh on the PSL standings and they are enjoying an 11-match unbeaten run in the league.

Bucs drew 2-2 with three months ago in their last away game in the competition and the stalemate extended their unbeaten run to four games on the road.

In head-to-head stats since 1990, Pirates and SuperSport have clashed in 56 league games.

The Buccaneers have dominated this fixture, recording 23 victories compared to 18 for Matsatsantsa, while 15 matches ended in draws.

Last season, Pirates won 3-1 at home, but SuperSport got their revenge in the reverse fixture where they emerged 1-0 winners.