SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

It is a decisive day for both the Buccaneers and Matsatsantsa in this final match of the 2021/22 PSL season

Orlando Pirates have one last chance to qualify for continental football next season when they clash with SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday.

Having already missed the opportunity to play Caf Champions League football next term, the Buccaneers are only left with a Caf Confederation Cup slot to play for.

It is a must-win for Pirates in order to claim position three on the PSL table and not only do they need to win, they need a five-goal victory margin to achieve that.

The Soweto giants are currently sixth on the standings with 44 points, three fewer than third-placed Royal AM who have a superior goal difference of plus-four.

That makes Monday’s match a tall order for Pirates who come up against ninth-placed SuperSport, who also need nothing short of victory to finish the season in the top eight.

The huge task at hand for Pirates puts co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids’ jobs at risk.

Failure to beat Matsatsantsa by five goals would mark a difficult season for the Buccaneers who will then have to go to the off-season break empty-handed plus without qualifying for Africa next season.

Game SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates Date Monday, May 30, 2022 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

SuperSport are likely to be without captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams who has been battling fitness issues.

Williams last played in April and has missed SuperSport’s previous four games while in a fitness race ahead of Bafana Bafana’s upcoming international fixture against Morocco.

In his absence, Boalefa Pule has guarded goal for the Tshwane outfit.

SuperSport will also be without winger Kuda Mahachi who was suspended by the club due to personal issues he asked to attend to.

Pirates are hoping for the return of central midfielder Thabang Monare who missed their last two games due to injury.

The 32-year-old had just recovered from injury but was back on the sidelines in the last two matches.

Pirates have also been cautious with Vincent Pule who is yet to fully recover from a thigh injury sustained in October 2021, although he made a substitute appearance in a Confederation Cup match against Al Ahli Tripoli recently.

Match Preview

Pirates have endured a crammed fixture schedule of late and they have already played six taxing matches in May alone.

They face a well-rested SuperSport side that was last involved in a competitive match 16 days ago.

While Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids complained about fatigue in their camp, they would be hoping SuperSport come back with rusty legs from their over two weeks of inactivity.

Monday’s battle is an affair between two teams that have blown opportunities in recent games.

Pirates complicated their life by surrendering a 2-0 lead to Royal AM last Friday and were frustrated in a 2-2 draw.

Their opponents SuperSport plunged themselves into this top-eight fight after failing to win their last four games, including losing 3-1 to relegated Baroka FC.

The reverse league fixture between SuperSport and Pirates saw Matsatsantsa giving up a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Orlando Stadium in March.