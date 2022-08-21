SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Buccaneers are on the road again but this time around make a short trip to Tshwane

Orlando Pirates would be keen to show their ability to record consecutive wins when they visit struggling SuperSport United for Sunday’s Premier Soccer League tie at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Following the midweek 1-0 victory over Royal AM, the Soweto giants are hoping to achieve what they were struggling to do last season.

They last registered two straight league wins in December 2021 and have been finding it hard to be consistent.

Encouraged by the away win over Royal AM which ended a two-match winless run, Pirates are in Tshwane looking to avoid another league defeat following the home loss to Chippa United seven days ago.

They come up against bottom-placed SuperSport who are enduring a difficult campaign under new coach Gavin Hunt.

Matsatsantsa are yet to win a match this season after suffering two defeats and recording a draw.

Game SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates Date Sunday, August 21 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

SuperSport welcome back goalkeeper Ricardo Goss who was absent in the last two games due to suspension.

The on-loan goalkeeper from Mamelodi Sundowns was red-carded in their league opener against Chippa United.

In his absence, SuperSport conceded four goals and he would be keen to help them keep a clean sheet for the first time this term.

Doubtful for this match is Matsatsantsa captain Onismor Bhasera who is injured.

Pirates will still have to do duty without new striker Evidence Makgopa who is yet to make his official Buccaneers debut.

The lanky forward’s absence has seen coach Jose Riveiro exchanging Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kwame Peprah upfront.

Match Preview

SuperSport have shown to be vulnerable at the back in the three matches they have played, in which they conceded five goals.

Pirates would be out to exploit that weakness although they have also been struggling upfront.

The Buccaneers' last visit to SuperSport was not a memorable trip after they lost 2-0 in May, in what was the two teams’ final match of last season.

Earlier on in March, Pirates had beaten SuperSport 3-2 at Orlando Stadium.