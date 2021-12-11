SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns renew their rivalry when they clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium in a Premier Soccer League match on Saturday.

Masandawana currently enjoy a 11-point gap at the top of the PSL table ahead of second-placed Sekhukhune United.

With Sekhukhune only playing on Sunday, SuperSport who are in position three would be keen to cut Sundowns’ lead to nine with a victory.

The match comes after Matsatsantsa came from 2-0 down to force a 2-2 draw in the reverse Tshwane Derby on November 24.

In that match, SuperSport became the first team to breach Mamelodi Sundowns’ defence this season after the Brazilians had gone for a run of 10 games without conceding.

Game SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, December 11 Time 20:15 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo will go into battle without midfielder Thelenthe Mbata who is serving his last match of suspension after he was red-carded against Sekhukhune United.

Tembo will also be hoping for striker Bradley Grobler to be fully fit to play the entire match and probably grab his second league goal this season.

Masandawana welcome back goalkeeper Denis Onyango from suspension.

The Ugandan missed the last two games after being sent off against Sekhukhune United on November 27.

Also returning from suspension is utility player Rivaldo Coetzee who was unavailable for their last match against Royal AM.

The Brazilians will, however, be without midfielder Andile Jali who is suspended after accumulating four yellow cards.

Either Coetzee or Mothobi Mvala will step in for Jali while forward Gift Motupa remains out nursing a muscular complication.

Match Preview





Since these two sides last met on November 24, Sundowns have played two games while SuperSport have been involved in three matches.









In that period, Matsatsantsa have lost to Sekhuhune and beat Stellenbosch while Sundowns have victories over Sekhukhune and Royal AM as well as the draw against Stellenbosch.







Currently, 12 points separate these Tshwane giants with SuperSport being more inconsistent in recent matches than Masandawana.







SuperSport will be hoping to again score against a Sundowns' defence which has conceded five goals in 14 games.



Article continues below





Masandawana have scored 25 times in this campaign and will be coming up against a Matsatsantsa defence that has shipped in 25 goals.

