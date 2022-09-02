SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The two crosstown rivals will face off for the second time in four days with Matsatsantsa seeking to earn revenge in the derby

Mamelodi Sundowns will square off with SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby for the second time in this campaign when they meet in a Premier Soccer League fixture on Friday.

The two Pretoria rivals met last Sunday in the quarter-final of the MTN8, when the Brazilians carried the day to reach the last four, winning 2-0 courtesy of goals from new signings Marcelo Allende and Abubeker Nassir at Tuks Stadium.

Before the dust could settle, Matsatsantsa have a chance to earn revenge as the two giants battle for three points at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Game SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Friday, September 02 Time 19:30 SA Time

Sundowns will go into the derby without injured players Rivaldo Coetzee, Erwin Saavedra, Lebohang Maboe and Grant Kekana.

Meanwhile, after coming off the bench to find the back of the net in the domestic cup competition, new signings Allende and Nassir have a good chance to start in the fixture.

Speaking prior to the game, Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi said they are anticipating another tough game against Matsatsantsa.

“Playing SuperSport is always a tough match regardless of the competition and regardless of the frequency to how many times you have played them and what was the outcome of the previous results, so we are expecting another tough encounter," Mngqithi told the club's official website.

"It took us 80 minutes in the previous match to break the match down, and again we are going for the same encounter, which is always fierce, very aggressive [with] a lot of aerial battles and a very good team to play against.”

Meanwhile, SuperSport will be without winger Kudakwashe Mahachi, who is serving a suspension, but have no major injury concerns.

In the history of the league, the two teams have met 48 times with Sundowns the dominant side. The Brazilians have managed 27 wins, SuperSport have 11 wins to their credit and 10 fixtures have ended in draws.

Last season, SuperSport managed a 2-2 draw against Sundowns in the first meeting before the PSL champions won the second meeting 1-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The last time SuperSport managed to beat Sundowns was in the first meeting of the 2019 season when they secured a 2-0 victory at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. However, Sundowns earned revenge as they won the second-round meeting 2-0.

While SuperSport are 14th on the 16-team table with five points from five matches, Sundowns are second with 10 points from the same number of outings.