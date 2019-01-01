SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Masandawana and Matsatsantsa will meet for the second time this season when the two sides battle in the MTN8 semi-finals on Sunday afternoon

SuperSport United will be at home for the first-leg of this year's MTN8 semi-final with .

The two Tshwane giants have already met this season, with the Brazilians making lightweight of their neighbours in their opening league match of the campaign.

However, Matsatsantsa will want to take advantage of the fact this tie will be played over two legs.

Revenge is something Kaitano Tembo will be eyeing against his former mentor Pitso Mosimane, who has dominated this fixture since moving to Sundowns in 2012.

Game SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Sunday, September 1 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be live on SS4.

TV Channel Online Stream SS4 N/A

Squads & Team News

Sundowns have a few injury concerns ahead of this encounter with the likes of Thapelo Morena, Anthony Laffor and Keletso Makgalwa ruled out altogether.

Mauricio Affonso, Phakamani Mahlambi and Rivaldo Coetzee will also not be taking part in Sunday's match as they are nursing injuries.

This means Mosimane will have to look elsewhere for players who can come in and do the job.

Nonetheless, he has the depth with the likes of Anele Ngcongca, Hlompho Kekana, Andile Jali and Sammy Seabi all fit and ready to feature.

Gaston Sirino is another player Mosimane will look to, especially in the final third alongside Lebohang Maboe, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United have not reported any injury concerns of any of their players.

Tembo is expected to field more or less the same line-up that did the job against both and .

Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza have been on form for them this season, with the former having netted four times in the league this season while the latter scored twice in the previous round against .

The duo featured in the opening match of the season, but they couldn't inspire Matsatsantsa to victory.

Match Preview

Sundowns have dominated this fixture in the past with a record of 22 wins from 39 previous meetings against SuperSport United.

Matsatsantsa have recorded just 10 wins over Sundowns while the other seven matches ended in draws.

However, this one is tricky because SuperSport United have not lost the first leg of any of their previous MTN8 semi-finals.

But Sundowns also have a record of their own which they would like to keep intact - Denis Onyango is yet to lose a game whenever he is in goal against his former employers.

In terms of MTN8 trophies, SuperSport United have won it two times, while Sundowns have lifted the trophy on three occasions.