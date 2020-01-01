SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Masandawana are on the road to Matsantsantsa as they look to return to winning ways

will be looking to erase their midweek loss to when they face SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League ( ) on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilians are licking their wounds after suffering to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Buccaneers on Wednesday night which dented their title ambitions.

As they trail by 10 points, the reigning PSL champions are gunning for a victory against their rivals and Tshwane neighbours.

Sitting second on the table with 32 points and separated by a point from coach Kaitano Tembo’s men, Masandawana will be looking to bag their 10th win of the current campaign.

On the other hand, the hosts are also chasing for a win and to also secure their second win on the trot following their victory over the relegation-threatened last weekend.

Having lost the reverse clash 2-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium, the reigning MTN8 Champions will be motivated heading to this encounter.

Game SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Sunday, January 19 Time 15:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

On the part of the Tshwane rivals, United will be motivated by the fact that goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and winger Aubrey Modiba are set to stay put after extending their contracts this week.

Tembo will also pin his hopes on strikers Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza to unlock the Sundowns defence as they previously did in the Wafa Wafa competition at the beginning of the season.

For the former midfielder, his mission is to cause all sorts of troubles for their rivals but he will always be wary of an encounter that could be filled with emotions especially in the heart of the park where Gaston Sirino could battle it out against skipper Dean Furman.

Coach Pitso Mosimane will be delighted to welcome midfielder Themba Zwane from suspension after missing the clash to the Buccaneers.

Apart from ‘Mshishi’, Mosimane could have a strong line-up on Sunday afternoon besides the fact that they are yet to have defender Ricardo Nascimento, striker Mauricio Affonso and Ali Meza back in action.

The Brazilians have had the upper hand when it comes to the Tshwane derby but ‘Jingles’ remains concerned as to how he can inspire his men to victory and finish their chances, but a player like Sibusiso Vilakazi could be the man to watch on this one.

Match Preview

The two sides are set to lock horns for the fourth time this season in all competitions and although Sundowns are touted as favourites, the clash has always produced surprising results.

Article continues below

Sundowns claimed a win in the league but could not reach the MTN8 semi-finals after they were dispatched by the eventual champions over a two-legged affair.

A look at the previous meetings, the two sides have clashed on 57 occasions since 1990 but the visiting side have claimed 30 victories, Matsatsantsa have 15 and 12 games have been drawn.

With both outfits chasing Amakhosi at the top, the encounter is bound to produce goals and is expected to live up to the standards of a typical Tshwane derby.