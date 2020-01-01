SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs: TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Middendorp's men head into this encounter looking to extend their lead at the top of the PSL log while Matsatsantsa want to move closer to Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United will be in action this weekend with three points at stake for either side.

For Amakhosi, a win will see them move closer to the 40-point mark while Matsatsantsa can close the gap between them and second-placed with a win over the Soweto giants.

Chiefs didn't end 2019 the way they would have liked as they drew away to and they will be expected to come out guns blazing this time around.

Kaitano Tembo's men will want to return to winning ways after going down 1-0 to in their final match of 2019.

Game SuperSport United vs Date Saturday, January 4 Time 18h00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squads & Team News

While Itumeleng Khune has recovered from a groin injury that kept him out for the better part of the first half of the season, chances of him returning against Matsatsantsa are minimal.

This is because Middendorp has already declared Daniel Akpeyi as his No.1 for the club, and this was a fair comment considering the amount of effort the Nigerian keeper put in during Khune's struggles.

Middendorp would expect his defence to work hand-in-hand with Akpeyi in ensuring they are solid enough to keep a clean sheet on the day.

But it is upfront where Amakhosi have looked stronger this season - the attacking quartet of Samir Nurkovic, Lebogang Manyama, Khama Billiat and Dumisani Zuma did a fantastic job in helping Chiefs be where they are this season.

Manyama is a former SuperSport United player and didn't have the best of careers there, and he is in the form of his life in his new and deeper role under Middendorp, and therefore, Tembo's game plan should be to stop him from playing.

Matsatsantsa have not reported injuries from their camp ahead of this encounter, meaning Tembo has all the players available for this clash.

All eyes will be on the likes of Thamsanqa Gabuza, Evans Rusike and Bradley Grobler in the final third.

Aubrey Modiba will also be key to SuperSport United this evening, along with the likes of Dean Furman and Teboho Mokoena.

The abovementioned trio could be lost to SuperSport United this season with Furman set to leave at the end of the campaign while Modiba and Mokoena are wanted by rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, Tembo would want to play them as much as he can so that they can help his team maintain their good position on the log.

Match Preview

Chiefs have slightly dominated this fixture in the two teams' last 40 matches across all competitions.

Middendorp's men won 15 of those while suffering 14 defeats to SuperSport United. There have been 11 draws between the two Gauteng sides.

SuperSport United have beaten Chiefs just once in the two teams' last seven matches across all competitions; this was in the MTN8 semi-final in September 2018.

Chiefs have won two of their last seven matches against Matsatsantsa while the other four matches ended in draws.