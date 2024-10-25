SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs Predictions and Betting Tips: More pain for Matsatsantsa

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the Betway Premiership match between SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs.

+

It’s been a horrid week for SuperSport United and Gavin Hunt, who face another tough battle against a Soweto side.

After losing 4-0 to Kaizer Chiefs in the cup last week, the hosts must prepare for another dose of the Amakhosi at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night.

SuperSport were also beaten by Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night, adding to their misery and leaving them 13th in the Betway Premiership standings.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs look like a rejuvenated outfit. The new coach, Nasereddine Nabi has sparked something positive at Naturena, which is clear for all to see.

Despite losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in their previous league match, they put on an excellent display and could have won the game if it were not for some dubious decisions.

The Glamour Boys should be confident of a positive result here on Saturday since it’s the exact replica of last week’s fixture.

They’re even playing the game in Polokwane, which is a major boost for the away side due to the number of fans they have in Limpopo.

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

First goal - Kaizer Chiefs @ 2.05 with Betway

Match result - Kaizer Chiefs @ 2.60 with Betway

Kaizer Chiefs win to nil - Yes @ 3.55 with Betway

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Striking while the iron is hot

There is a certain swagger about Kaizer Chiefs this season and after several years of poor results, Nabi has brought a degree of joy back to the fans.

They’re playing decent football and they’re already into the next round of the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup.

The outstanding point is how quickly they’ve started games recently. Their latest opening goal was in the 33rd minute last weekend against the same opposition.

Chiefs opened the scoring in all three of their previous outings, including their 2-1 defeat to the PSL champions.

Gaston Sirino will be back from injury as well, adding to the goal threat from the Amakhosi on Saturday.

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 1: First goal - Kaizer Chiefs @ 2.05 with Betway

Lightning to strike twice

In football, lightning can often strike the same place. Chiefs fans will hope that they can use the momentum of last weekend’s victory to secure three points here.

It’s worth noting that SuperSport United have won just three league matches in their last 20. They’ve lost five of the last seven, making the visitors strong favourites for the win here.

The Sowetan club have won four of the last seven meetings with SuperSport including the previous two matches.

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tip 2: Match result - Kaizer Chiefs @ 2.60 with Betway

Lack of firepower

That 4-0 drubbing last week doesn’t do much to help with SuperSport United’s confidence. While they’re leaking at the back, their frontline is lacking serious firepower.

Gavin Hunt’s men have failed to hit the back of the net in five of their last six games. Without the likes of Bradley Grobler and Grant Margeman, their drought could continue.

Matsatsantsa did bag the loan signing of Sundowns’ attacker Abubeker Nasir during the week but he may not be match-fit to start from the off.

SuperSport's last three defeats have all been to-nil.