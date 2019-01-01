SuperSport United vs Cape Town City: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The two students of the game in Tembo and McCarthy will again battle for three points at the Mbombela Stadium

SuperSport United and Cape Town City will again renew their rivalry in a league match which will take place on Saturday night.

Matsatsantsa had a slow start to the current campaign, but they picked up soon after beating 3-0 three weeks ago.

City have won just one out of their last five games in all competitions which was against Stellenbosch FC.

Benni McCarthy's side needs a big performance to get through this difficult period more so because they are playing away from home.

Game SuperSport United vs Date Saturday, September 14 Time 20:15 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In , the game will be shown live on SABC 1 and SS4.

Online Stream TV Channel N/A SABC 1 & SS4

Squads & Team News

The Tshwane outfit has two many attacking players who can easily win this match for them.

Bradley Grobler is in the form of his life having scored four league goals in four matches already this season while Thamsanqa Gabuza is also showing glimpses of his old form under Kaitano Tembo.

Having Dean Furman and Clayton Daniels in that spine will also be crucial, but all eyes will be on the younger players such as Teboho Mokoena against City.

Aubrey Modiba is also back from injury, meaning Tembo is spoiled for choice in the final third.

What makes this match exciting is the fact that City also have too much quality upfront with Kermit Erasmus back in the Bafana Bafana setup.

Erasmus is a former Matsatsantsa player and he will have a point to prove against his former employers.

Kewuti Cupido is another player will be key for the Citizens, but how McCarthy deals with the departure of Gift Links remains to be seen.

Surprise Ralani is expected to come back into the team and fill in at the left-wing position and provide that attacking prowess from the wings.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats, SuperSport United have dominated this fixture with nine wins to City's seven while the other six matches ended in draws.

However, the results go as far back as 2010 when City were still known as Mpumalanga Black Aces.

City and SuperSport met twice in successive MTN8 finals in the last two years with both teams winning one title apiece.