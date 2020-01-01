SuperSport United vs Bloemfontein Celtic: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Matsatsantsa and Siwelele battle it out in Pretoria for the right to meet either Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 final

SuperSport United continue with their bid to retain the MTN8 title when they host Bloemfontein in a semi-final, first leg match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Searching for a fourth MTN8 medal, SuperSport face Celtic, who are bidding to lift this trophy for the second time after claiming it in 2005.

With beating 3-0 in another last-four encounter on Saturday, SuperSport and Celtic would be seeking to also make such giant strides towards the final.

For Matsatsantsa tactician Kaitano Tembo, he would be keen for another MTN8 title as coach of the Tshwane side, having also won the trophy as a player in 2004.

Interestingly, Tembo’s opposite number John Maduka also lifted this piece of silverware as a player for Celtic in 2005.

If Maduka guides Siwelele to the final and goes on to win the title, it would be his first-ever title as a coach.

Game SuperSport United vs Date Sunday, November 1 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's channel 202 & SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Sipho Mbule, Botswana defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Congolese midfielder Giuly Manziba and Grant Kekana are injured and out of the match, as confirmed by Tembo.

SuperSport have, however, confirmed that forward Bradley Grobler, goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams, veteran defender Clayton Daniels, midfielder Teboho Mokoena and new striker Iqraam Rayners are fit for battle.

That is good news for Tembo who needs all his players available against a tricky Celtic side that eliminated from this tournament.

SuperSport have hinted at also fielding their new signings such as former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lucky Mohomi and Keenan Phillips.

It is SuperSport’s bid for a fourth straight MTN8 final as they also lost the 2018 decider to after winning the 2017 edition.

Bloemfontein Celtic welcome back captain Ndumiso Mabena from injury as well as Andile Fikizolo and Tebogo Potsane in what is a major boost for their midfield.

Former Pirates man Mabena is yet to feature in any of Celtic's matches this season and his return is regarded as big news.

Now with options to select for creativity, coach Maduka could be fancying a result that would put his side in a dominant position ahead of the second leg at home.

Match Preview

After eliminating Thakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila from the MTN8 contest at the quarter-final stage, SuperSport United went on to encounter mixed fortunes in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

They go into Sunday’s match a wounded lion following a 3-1 Premier Soccer (PSL) defeat by .

This was after a 2-0 league-opening victory over Black and Tembo’s men would be looking for consistency.

On the other end, Celtic go into this match on a high after booting Mamelodi Sundowns out of this tournament.

A Siwelele side which lost to Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final in September is almost the same team that is competing in this MTN8 competition.

Having managed to turn the tables and defeat that Sundowns outfit could give Celtic hope even if they lose on Sunday ahead of the second leg at home.

But Maduka’s men would be eager to recover from their difficult league run in which they have drawn 1-1 against Golden Arrows, before a 1-0 \way defeat to Swallows FC.