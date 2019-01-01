SuperSport United v Cape Town City: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Matsatsantsa will look to get 2019 off to a running start with victory over the Citizens in Tshwane

SuperSport United and Cape Town City may be coming off a festive season break, but their first clash of 2019 is unlikely to be a festive affair.

Both sides have become familiar foes considering their recent battles in cup finals.

Nonetheless, revenge is likely to be in the air as Matsatsantsa look to avenge their most recent defeat against Benni McCarthy’s men which came in the MTN8 final back in September of 2018.

SuperSport have not beaten City this season, as even their previous league encounter ended 2-0 in favour of the Cape Town-based outfit, and coach Kaitano Tembo will hope that this isn’t an omen of what is to come.

Game SuperSport United v Cape Town City Date Saturday, December 05 Time 20:15 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be shown live on SABC 1. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SABC 1

Squads & Team News

SuperSport would have hoped to utilise the break to freshen up their squad which was hit by a spate of injuries, and Tembo is likely to keep fate with the likes of Aubrey Modiba and Evans Rusike. The duo are currently the club’s joint top scorer with four goals apiece.

SuperSport though have scored just 15 goals in 15 games which does not instil much confidence in their attacking ability.

With City a ball playing side, SuperSport could change their approach going more direct. This could give James Keene an opportunity to shine.

Since joining at the beginning of the season, he has netted three goals in the league, making him a threat if he finds the ball anywhere inside the box.

Meanwhile, the Citizens are certainly the form team heading into the match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. City have lost just one of their last five league clashes. This should see consistency in McCarthy’s selection.

Although Siphelele Mthembu has shown his prowess in front of goal netting five times this season, all eyes are likely to on City’s newest signing, someone who SuperSport fans would be rather familiar with. Kermit Erasmus returned to SA in December following his stint abroad, joining City, and with the January transfer window now open, he can officially feature for his new club. This could give the City mentor a few selection headaches.

He will hope that Erasmus is able to forge a partnership with Bradley Ralani, who has proven to be one of City's best buys in recent years having contributed four assists this season . This should worry a SuperSport defence, who have been exceptionally stingy this season conceding just 12 goals.

But goal scoring seems to be the least of City’s worries this season.

At the halfway mark in the league campaign, City have conceded a whopping 19 goals in 14 games, which is an average of 1.36 goals a game.

This will not sit well with the former Bafana Bafana international, and perhaps after drafting in Thato Mokeke, he might look to use him if he is fit enough to start at the back.

Match Preview

This clash has proven to be one of the tightest and most exciting clashes on the South African football calendar with City dominating the clash in recent times.

SuperSport need to look back to 2017 for the last time they were victorious over City in the league.

Furthermore, with just 20 points separating the two sides, it could potentially make or break either side’s season.