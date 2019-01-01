SuperSport United to play Highlands Park in MTN8 final at the Orlando Stadium

Kaitano Tembo's team has made it three MTN8 finals in a row with Matsatsantsa after edging out the Brazilians at the Lucas Moripe Stadium

SuperSport United will play in this year's MTN8 final after beating 3-1 on aggregate on Wednesday night.

Matsatsantsa have now made it three MTN8 finals in a row after playing in the 2017 and 2018 editions of the same competition.

They lifted the trophy in 2017, beating before losing to the same opponents in last year's edition.

The Tshwane giants beat and Sundowns to book their place in this season's final.

Highlands Park, on the other hand, got past in the quarter-finals before edging out in the semi-finals.

This will be the Lions of the North's first Cup final since 1983, and Owen Da Gama's first since 2006 when he helped Platinum Stars win the Telkom Knockout Cup.

According to the , SuperSport United and Highlands Park will do battle for the trophy at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, October 5. Kick-off for the final is at 6pm.

Durban hosted both the 2017 and 2018 MTN8 finals but the PSL decided to take this season's final to Soweto - their first MTN8 final since 2012.

From the draw that was conducted immediately after the SuperSport and Sundowns game, Da Gama's men will be the home team while SuperSport United will be the away team.

This means the Lions of the North will have the advantage to choose the colours of their jersey for the final as well as their preferred dressing rooms.