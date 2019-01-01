SuperSport United supporters don't place you under pressure like Orlando Pirates fans - Gabuza

The 32-year-old player enjoys playing under less pressure at Matsatsantsa following a frustrating spell at Bucs

SuperSport United striker Thamsanqa Gabuza has opened up about the difference between his current club and .



The experienced centre forward has hit the ground running at Matsatsantsa after joining the club from Pirates ahead of the current season.

Gabuza is known to have struggled to deliver while under pressure at Bucs and he ended up being sold to the Tshwane giants.



"The fans want their team to win all the time. The team which I played for, Orlando Pirates, they are a big club," Gabuza told SA FM.



"They have a lot of supporters. Pirates are not like SuperSport in terms of the support base."

Gabuza had a love-hate relationship with Ghost during his five-year spell with the Soweto giants whose fans constantly criticised him for his wastefulness in front of goal.

He will always be remembered for throwing his jersey at his own booing fans before storming off the pitch during Pirates' 2-1 win over Black in a match in August 2018.



The former Lamontville marksman admitted playing for a club with a small following has helped him settle quickly and enjoy his football again.



"If you don't play well they don't put pressure on you. SuperSport fans are not like that. They are a small group of fans, who are very supportive all the time," he added.

Gabuza is the current top goalscorer in the 2019 MTN8 having netted three goals which helped Matsatsantsa reach the semi-finals of the lucrative tournament.

The Newcastle-born player is keen to win trophies with the three-time PSL champions in his first season with the club.



"I want to win trophies with SuperSport. I would be really happy if I helped the club win trophies," the hard-working player said.



"I am taking it one game at a time. I won't put myself under pressure. I make sure I take every game which I play seriously."

SuperSport will be away to in the MTN8 semi-final second-leg match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday, September 18 with the tie locked 1-1 on aggregate.