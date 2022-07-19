SuperSport United striker Grobler: I always trusted myself that if I play, I will score goals

The 32-year-old provided an update on his injury when he exclusively spoke to GOAL ahead of the new campaign which will start next month

SuperSport United star Bradley Grobler is confident that he will continue from where he left off in the recent 2021-22 season.

The veteran striker scored in his last match for Matsatsantsa in December last year with the Tshwane giants claiming a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC in a PSL match.

It would prove to be his final game of the season as he underwent an ankle operation which ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Grobler, 34, has now divulged that he has resumed full training with his SuperSport teammates with the team busy preparing for the 2022-23 term.

"I have done all the running and so far everything is going well and I'm on track to start the new season," Grobler told GOAL.

"After the season (2020-21) before the recent one winning the Golden Boot award, I then had the season where I hardly played due to Covid-19 [positive test], broken ribs and an ankle operation, it was very frustrating.

"So, I will go back to my previous mindset which is just to stay fit and look after myself and be on the field and play."

Grobler, who is a Bafana Bafana international, has a new coach in Gavin Hunt at SuperSport, who he worked with at the same club in the 2012-13 season.

Having netted 31 goals in his last 57 starts in the PSL, the lethal marksman believes he will continue to score goals for Matsatsansta if he stays injury free in the new term.

"I always trusted myself that if I play and stay injury free I will score goals and I will help the team," he added.

"So, for me at the moment it is just to go through pre-season, look after myself and remain injury free. Then take it from there."

Grobler and his SuperSport teammates will take on Chippa United on August 7 in their opening PSL match of the upcoming season.