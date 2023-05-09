SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler has a chance to match Collins Mbesuma and Peter Shalulile's scoring record

SuperSport United goal-getter Bradley Grobler is in line to match a scoring record held by only two players in the history of the PSL

WHAT HAPPENED? SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler has an opportunity to put his name to a Premier Soccer League record held by former Kaizer Chiefs star Collins Mbesuma and Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile. "Ntofo-Ntofo" and Shalulile are the only strikers to have won the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award twice in the top-flight.

The veteran SuperSport striker scored 16 goals in the 2020/21 PSL season to pip Shalilule to the award.

This season, Grobler sits on 10 goals with a number of other players including Orlando Pirates sensational Pule Saleng and Khanyisa Mayo of Cape Town City, while Shalulile leads the pack on 12 goals. However, the Masandawana goal-getter has played two more games than Grobler.

WHAT GROBLER SAID: "All of those guys who are sitting on 10 goals, not a single one of them does not want to score more and be the top goal scorer. That is what every striker wants from the very start of the season," said Grobler.

"It has been a good season and for me it was to stay injury free. I have missed two games this season, I was suspended in one and in the other one I had Covid. I never missed a game through injury and for me that is a massive achievement. I am in double figures again with the goals and the consistency is there," he added.

AND WHAT MORE: "It is quite nice to have a few guys challenging. But at the same time we get criticized every year that the numbers are low and I have to be honest, 15 or 16 goals are better, but when we talk of 10 goals in a season, that is not good enough.

"I am not criticizing us as strikers because it is hard to score goals here. I have played outside of the country and I know the difference. This is a very defensive league," said Grobler.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport are in a race to reach the Caf Champions League next season and they are in contention with the Buccaneers for the spot.

Grobler was part of the 2017 team that went all the way to the Caf Confederation Cup final where they succumbed 2-1 to Democratic of Congo's TP Mazembe. He wants a taste of continental football again and he knows that is more important than his personal targets.

"But there are bigger things for us at the moment, the club needs to finish in a higher position so we can get into the Champions League.

"That is the number one goal but if I can get one or two goals, it will be good for me but better for the club. I will go in there and try to score goals, try to help the team qualify for Africa and if I get the golden boot, that will be great," said Grobler.

WHAT'S NEXT: Matsatsantsa A Pitori will face Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium where they will look to pile pressure on the Buccaneers in that fight for Caf Champions League qualification.