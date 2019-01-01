SuperSport United still undecided on the future of on-loan Mamelodi Sundowns winger George Lebese

With the season quickly coming to an end, a decision is yet to be made on the future of the Matsatsantsa winger

SuperSport United are still undecided on the future of on-loan winger George Lebese.

The 30-year-old joined Sundowns’ cross-town rivals at the end of the January transfer window on a six-month loan deal following a torrid time at Chloorkop, where he found game time hard to come by.

Lebese has since gone on to make seven league appearances for Matsatsantsa, but it is still unclear whether or not he has done enough to earn a permanent move.

"We haven't made any discussions on the movements of Lebese,” SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo was quoted as saying by News24.

SuperSport recently suffered a 3-1 defeat to Premier Soccer League ( ) strugglers , and Lebese was an unused substitute.

However, according to Tembo, a decision on Lebese’s future will only be made at the end of the season.

“We are waiting for the season to end, then we can see if we will keep him or not,” he explained.

Aside from Lebese, there are several other senior players who will learn their futures at the end of the season.

Veteran Morgan Gould has also struggled for game time and has been rumoured to be heading for the exit door although the defender has previously refuted such claims.

"All players including Gould and Daniels' situation will be discussed during the off-season,” Tembo said

"They are still contracted to us. As soon as we agree on something, announcements will be made," Tembo concluded.

Meanwhile, Lebese has one more game to perhaps endear him to the SuperSport management.

The Tshwane-based outfit are set to take on in their final game of the 2018/19 season.