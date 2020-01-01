SuperSport United start training ahead of PSL resumption

Matsatsantsa will be hoping to hit the ground running when the campaign resumes with the team left with six league games to play

SuperSport United have announced their return to training ahead of the 2019/20 season resumption.

The campaign has been suspended since mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the government has given the the go-ahead to complete the suspended season.

Matsatsantsa released the following statement on Sunday afternoon:

"WE'RE BACK. A safe and secure first training session for Matsatsantsa as we returned to Megawatt Park," a club statement read.

This comes after Cape Town City became the first PSL team to resume training on Thursday after complying with safety protocols to ensure a safe return to the first phase of training.

SuperSport made the announcement on their official Twitter account with photos of the players working with the club's head coach Kaitano Tembo at Megawatt Park in Sunninghill, Gauteng.

PSL players and officials have already undergone the first round of tests and clubs are also expected to fumigate their training facilities.

There have been 13 confirmed positive cases that have been reported across both the PSL and National First Division (NFD) thus far.

Prior to SuperSport's return to training, Megawatt Park was fumigated as confirmed by the club's Twitter page on Saturday.

The facility at Megawatt Park has been sanitized as we prepare for our return to training ⚽🙌#ForTheBadge pic.twitter.com/cWwBI2wD4X — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) July 4, 2020

SuperSport will be looking to continue moving up on the PSL standings when the season resumes soon.

The Tshwane giants recorded two successive wins over and which took the team to the third spot on the league log just before the season was suspended.

Matsatsantsa are four points behind second-placed , who have three games in hand.

Tembo's side will be without the experienced trio of Dean Furman, Thabo Mnyamane, and Thabo Qalinge after they were released by the club during the break enforced for the coronavirus pandemic.

Furman decided against renewing his contract which expired on Tuesday, June 30 and the central midfielder returned to the United Kingdom (UK) where he started his football career.

While the attack-minded duo of Mnyamane and Qalinge left the three-time PSL champions after their expiring contracts were not extended by the club earlier this week.

Promising goalkeepers Thakasani Mbanjwa and Thato Lesoma have also been released by Matsatsantsa.

The team has a new captain in long-serving goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who was appointed following Furman's departure.