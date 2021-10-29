'Europe a step forward for me' - SuperSport United star Mokoena could snub Kaizer Chiefs

SuperSport United central midfielder Teboho Mokoena has hinted that he may snub his local suitors for a European club.

This comes after SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews and head coach Kaitano Tembo indicated that the Tshwane giants are open to selling the South Africa international when the current season concludes.

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are the two PSL clubs that are keen admirers of Mokoena, but the 24-year-old player has now made it known that he has set his sights on a move abroad.

“If it happens, the first target is to go and play overseas,” Mokoena told Sowetan.

“Anywhere would be fine. As long as I’m happy and enjoying myself, I don’t mind. It will be a step forward for me. It's something I’m thinking about going forward.”

However, Mokoena stated that he will remain focused on SuperSport for now having become one of the club's key players.

The former South Africa under-20 international is also determined to help Bafana Bafana qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

“I’m focusing on myself and the club now. We are in a good position with Bafana and that’s where the focus should be,” he said.

“We are happy with where we are but we are not thinking far ahead now. We just want to take it one game at a time and now our focus is Zimbabwe and Ghana in the next qualifiers.

“It is going to be tougher, especially against Ghana and we need to play our A-game if we are to come back with the victory there.

"But we are confident, we have been doing well as a team, playing for each other and we are looking forward to the match so that we can qualify for the next round.”

South Africa are currently placed at the top of the standings in their qualifying group (Group G) heading into their last two games against Zimbabwe and Ghana, which will be played next month.

Only the 10 group winners will advance to the final round of qualifying with five spots available for African teams at next year's World Cup finals.