SuperSport United sign Botswana's Thatayanone Ditlhokwe

In an aim to boost their ranks, SuperSport United have announced the signing of Botswana international in the form of Thatayanone Ditlhokwe on a three-and-a-half-year and a half deal.

Coach Kaitano Tembo's men have stated that they are pleased to announce the signing of Botswana international defender from Township Rollers.

The 21-year-old helped the Gaborone giants to lift the Botswana Premier League in the 2018/19 season and was rewarded with a national team call up.

More to follow....