SuperSport United proved too strong for Sekhukhune United in a PSL clash on Friday night as they emerged as 3-1 winners.

Matsatsantsa made it two wins in a row in the league

Grobler continued his scoring form

SuperSport are now five points behind Sundowns on the PSL log

WHAT HAPPENED? SuperSport made it two wins in a row when they defeated a revitalized Sekhukhune side at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Sekhukhune came into this match having secured an impressive 2-0 win over Orlando Pirates on Tuesday, which ended a six-match winless run in the process.

Despite their struggles, Babina Noko have been able to frustrate top clubs having held reigning PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw two months ago.

However, SuperSport proved too strong for Sekhukhune as goals from Bradly Grobler, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Thamsanqa Gabuza earned them a win over the Limpopo side.

Thamsanqa Masiya grabbed what proved a consolation goal when he netted in the second half.

ALL EYES ON: Grobler, who has been showing glimpses of the form which saw him scoop the 2020-21 PSL Golden Boot accolade.

The experienced marksman came into this clash having scored three times in his last five league games including Tuesday's clash against Royal AM.

He continued his scoring form when he netted the first goal and he also provided the assist for the third goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win elevated SuperSport to the third spot on the league standings with 14 points from nine matches.

The Tshwane giants are five points behind leaders, Sundowns with coach Gavin Hunt having made it clear that his side is looking to challenge for the PSL title.

The last time Matsatsantsa won the league championship was in 2010 and it was under Hunt's guidance.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PIRATES? Hunt's side will now take a three-week break with other teams taking part in the MTN8 and Caf inter-club competitions.

SuperSport will go head-to-head with Swallows FC in a league clash on October 30.