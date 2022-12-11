SuperSport United will be looking to strengthen their striking department during the January 2023 transfer window.

Hunt feels SuperSport lack depth in the striking department

Motupa and Dzvukamanja linked with Matsatsantsa

SSU have a good relationship with both Downs and Bucs

WHAT HAPPENED? Matsatsantsa head coach Gavin Hunt feels that there is lack of depth in his striking department hence the club is looking to beef up the squad.

Orlando Pirates forward Terrence Dzvukamanja and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Gift Motupa are the two strikers who have been constantly linked with Matsatsantsa.

Hunt, who worked with both Dzvukamanja and Motupa in the past, indicated that they will make a move for the right player in the transfer market.

WHAT DID HUNT SAY?: "We’re trying to make additions in that department,” Hunt told the media while in the camp in Durban according to Far Post.

“In the last game or two, I couldn’t make a change so if you understand football, you look at the bench and you know you can’t make the change.

“The people on the stands don’t understand that. You need to make a change that keeps the pressure like you’ve had," he continued.

“It’s like I always say, it’s not good signing a player because he’s a good player, he must be the right player.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Motupa and Dzvukamanja played some of their best football under Hunt at the now-defunct Bidvest Wits.

Motupa played an instrumental role in helping Wits reach the Caf Confederation Cup group stage for the first time during the 2019-20 season - scoring six goals in the qualifying rounds, before joining Sundowns in 2020.

While Dzvukamnja was influential for Wits as they reached the Nedbank Cup semi-finals in 2020 - scoring three goals in three matches and he was strongly linked with Sundowns, but he ended up joining Pirates.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MOTUPA AND DZVUKAMANJA? The duo are fringe players at their current clubs and they will be hoping to feature when the current PSL season resumes at the end of this month.

Sundowns are set to welcome Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on December 30.