SuperSport United's Mbule still needed by South African football - Tembo

Former SuperSport United tactician Kaitano Tembo has urged Sipho Mbule to put his act together and focus on his career since South African football still needs him.

The 24-year-old was indefinitely suspended by Matsatsantsa for what was termed as 'disrespecting his teammates and technical team'.

It was reported that Mbule tried to force a move away from Matsatsantsa after his former teammate Teboho Mokoena was snapped by Sundowns in a big-money transfer in January.

It was then said that the Bethlehem-born player grew frustrated by not being allowed to leave the club and Matthews has now disclosed that discipline was the reason behind the player being absent from training.

"Sipho Mbule is one of the most gifted young players I worked with at the club," Tembo told SAFM as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I have seen him grow from being a teenage boy to take his claim in the team and it’s unfortunate that things have gone the way they have.

"But I hope that he will look back at himself because I think South African football needs him and he also needs South African football.

"I think next season he’ll come back strong, they saw his talent, I don’t think it should go to waste. I hope that he’s going to change and focus on his game."

Tembo was fired on April 12, four days after SuperSport were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The Zimbabwean coach has been with SuperSport for the past 23 years, first arriving as a player, before coaching the club’s development teams.

He then served as assistant coach to Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler, before landing the head coach role in 2018.

As head coach, Tembo guided SuperSport to the 2019 MTN8 triumph as the only piece of silverware he managed to collect.

Article continues below

Andre Arendse will take charge of Matsatsantsa until the end of the season and the former goalkeeper assumes the reins at the club that is eighth on the Premier Soccer League table.

His first assignment will be on Saturday away to Chiefs.